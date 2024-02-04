KLANG, Feb 4 — Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said he would not tolerate any wrongdoing by law enforcers and urged the police to file complaints if they witness any violation, even if they were against himself.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability within the Royal Malaysia Police, better known by its Malay abbreviation PDRM.

“If I myself violate the law or if any officer or member of the PDRM is found to violate regulations, report it immediately,” he told reporters while on a walkabout around Jalan Pandamaran here this morning.

He said that reporting any information or grievances would lead to an immediate and impartial investigation.

Razarudin also said that the public is guaranteed constitutional and legal protection to report such incidents.

“Never hesitate or worry about making a report regarding any misconduct; your rights are guaranteed, and the public needs to be aware.

“There will be no favouritism or protection for any member or officer found to have committed an offence,” he added.

When asked about the low wages of policemen as a potential factor contributing to corruption, Razarudin acknowledged the issue but emphasised that it was only one of many factors that needed consideration.

“I also agree that is one of the factors but there are many other factors that we need to look at in the direction of police officers and members,” he said.

He compared the situation in Malaysia to Singapore, where higher police salaries are credited with the absence of corruption.

“That depends on the country, Singapore is a small country. However, in our country we have 137, 000 police and that will increase over time, this year alone there will be another 4, 000 police joining.

“The constable's salary is low at entry with a salary of RM1, 441 and with all the allowances, the total would be RM2,500. If they are residing in KL then that salary won’t be enough, but if they are from Kuala Nerang, Kedah or Besut, Terengganu the salary is a lot. That's one of the necessary factors to consider,” he said.

He also said that PDRM has brought this issue to the government.

He added that addressing corruption required more than just salary adjustments.

"Even higher-ranking officers are often arrested, news is being reported on that, directors in this company... directors in that agency are arrested. Is their salary low?” he asked.

“It depends on the attitude. What is in his heart, what is in his instinct,” he said, adding that they need to be educated on rejecting corruption.



