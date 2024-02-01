DUNGUN, Feb 1 — Floods have inflicted substantial damage, amounting to nearly RM1 million, on eight schools in the Dungun district.

Deputy director-general of Education (Professionalism Development Sector), Shafruddin Ali Husin, said the affected schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Raja, SK Kampung Shukor, SK Delong, SK Minda Talong, SK Jongok Batu, SK Tepus, SK Kuala Jengai and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kuala Jengai.

He said the damage encompassed infrastructure and assets, including furniture, books, and teaching equipment.

“We have identified eight damaged schools, but the worst are SK Pasir Raja and SK Kampung Shukor in Hulu Dungun.

Advertisement

“So we are focusing on cleaning up these two schools, which are covered in thick mud and have sustained extensive damage to equipment,” he said after inspecting the clean-up at SK Pasir Raja, here today.

Shafruddin said the cleaning of the eight schools is anticipated to span several days, aided by various agencies, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

“Many volunteers from non-governmental organisations and higher education institutions have also come forward to assist,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement