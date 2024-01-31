KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu dropped slightly to 463 people from 149 families as of 4pm today, compared to 473 people from 157 families reported this morning.

According to the report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), all the evacuees are taking shelter at two temporary relief centres in Dungun.

Meanwhile, several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perlis and Terengganu are reported to be at a danger level.

They are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor), Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Pahang in Bera and Cameron Highlands as well as Sungai Rompin in Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

According to Nadma, 17 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed roads and slopes, including Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Raya Timur Barat Kupang-Gerik Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak and Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. — Bernama

