PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — The five members of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) can begin their duties without waiting for the appointment of two other members, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said that they were still in the process of identifying suitable candidates to fill the two vacancies and would announce the names at a suitable time.

Saifuddin had previously announced the appointment of Datuk Zolkopli Dahalan as IPCC chairman, Datuk Mohamad Jazamuddin Hail Ahmad Nawawi as IPCC deputy chairman and Martina@Kartina Zamhari, Datuk Shukri Abdullah and Datuk Tan Kang Sai as members of the oversight body in that oversees the conduct of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In other developments, Saifuddin said that pardon applied by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was only briefly discussed at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The decision isn’t under the Cabinet’s jurisdiction but the Pardons Board,” he told a media conference here today.

International media outlet Channel NewsAsia had quoted sources, including a senior government official as stating that Najib’s sentence had been reduced from 12 years to six years by the Pardons Board after it met last Monday.

It also reported that three sources claimed the Pardons Board had reduced the RM210 million fine to an unspecified amount. — Bernama

