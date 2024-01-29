MELAKA, Jan 29 — An elderly woman was punched during an argument with her neighbour’s grandson as he took offence when she reprimanded him for open burning of garbage at the glamping homestay in Tanjung Kling here yesterday.

Melaka police chief ACP Christopher Patit said during the 1.20 am incident yesterday, the victim, who is a 76-year-old woman, went to confront the elderly owner of the homestay to knock some sense into his 26-year-old grandson for burning rubbish.

He said police were alerted of the incident after a 29-second video went viral on social media today.

“The victim reprimanded the suspect since the open burning of garbage on his land caused her to choke in the acrid smoke that drifted over.

“A verbal argument then ensued between the victim and the suspect before the young man rushed to the victim and punched her in the face several times,” Christopher said in a statement here today.

He said when the victim tried to flee, the suspect hit her on the back of the head causing her to fall.

Christopher said the suspect also threatened to hit her with a stick before the woman scurried back into her house and as a result of the assault trauma, the victim apparently suffered soft tissue injuries and pain in the back of her head, body, face and neck.

He said following the viral video, police arrested the suspect just after midnight yesterday (12.10 am) to assist investigations under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and causing hurt.

He said the public is also advised to not stoke the incident with speculation that could cause unnecessary predicament to the community. — Bernama