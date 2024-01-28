IPOH, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the ’Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ cheapest sales programme will be continued and expanded nationwide to help reduce the people’s cost of living.

Speaking briefly during a visit to the sales programme at Klebang Restu public field here today, Anwar said he was concerned about the people’s grievances about the rising cost of goods and services.

“We have taken various steps following the rising cost of living. Although we raise the amount of STR (Rahmah Cash Aid), it is still insufficient if the prices of goods increase.

“We will increase, expand and have more frequent cheap sales, particularly for necessities like fish, chickens, rice and so on,” he said.

Also present was Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

Meanwhile, he said the government, through the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol), will continue to find solutions to improve livelihoods down to the grassroots.

“Costs are increasing everywhere in the world, trust me it is not easy, but we take note of every complaint and will continue to find ways,” stressed Anwar, who is also the Tambun MP.

The Prime Minister then surveyed the Mydin Mall Meru Raya and the Perak Inland Revenue Board mobile counters for checking STR recipients and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA). — Bernama