KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin will be charged at the Sessions Court here tomorrow for allegedly failing to comply with a notice to declare his assets.

The case against Daim, 85, whose real name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, will be mentioned before Judge Azura Alwi at 9am.

Yesterday, Daim said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had recorded his statement.

“My lawyer has been informed that I will be charged this Monday (January 29) for an offence under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009 which is an offence related to the disclosure of assets,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, MACC confirmed that it had received the green light from the Attorney-General Chambers to charge Daim, but it has to be deferred due to his health.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Daim was admitted to a private hospital before MACC obtained the permission.

On January 23, his wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, 66, was brought to the same Sessions Court for failing to declare her assets, including Menara Ilham and several other properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

MACC clarified that it had opened an investigation paper in February last year based on information obtained from the Pandora Papers, which disclosed details related to confidential documents of wealthy and influential individuals worldwide hiding their wealth through offshore services or companies outside their countries. — Bernama