KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Tycoon Tun Daim Zainuddin today said that he is to be charged in court on January 29.

The 85-year-old businessman who was recently discharged from hospital said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers had recorded his statement yesterday, adding that he was later told that he would be charged with failure to disclose his assets.

“My lawyers have since been informed that I’ll be charged on Monday for an offence under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009 which is an offence pertaining to disclosure of assets.

“So be it. I look forward to my day in court,” he said in a brief statement.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously said that Daim would have been charged over a week ago if the former finance minister had not been hospitalised for an unknown ailment.

Daim’s wife, Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, had been charged under the same law provision in the Sessions Court here on January 23.

The 66-year-old pled not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum five-year jail term and a maximum fine of RM100,000, if convicted.

She was released after paying court bail of RM250,000 and surrendering her passport.