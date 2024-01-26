PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad told naysayers of the government’s plan to abolish pension payments for new hires in the public sector will have their chance to debate the issue in Parliament.

Emphasising the importance of open dialogue, he said Parliament is the right place for discussions, so the minister in charge can respond.

“We can discuss this in Parliament. The responsible minister has to answer, the government backbenchers can raise the issue as well as the Opposition,” he told reporters after his 2024 mandate speech at the Health Ministry here, today.

He stressed that differences of opinions on the matter should not be viewed negatively, as constructive discussions were part of the democratic process.

He also acknowledged the merit of suggestions and recognised the right of every individual to provide input on government policies.

“It should not be seen as something negative or disadvantageous as those who contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) may receive substantial gains,” he added.

When asked about the potential impact of the new pension scheme on the Health Ministry, he said that the attrition rate for medical officers has seen a reduction.

Comparing the current numbers to previous years, he noted a significant drop in attrition, indicating that medical officers were more comfortable with the existing arrangement.

“If we compare from previous years, the attrition rate now has dropped. I think they are more comfortable with the current arrangement. From 2023 to this year, out of 10,000, we have made over 6,300 permanent offers,” he said.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced a new civil service hiring policy, including the introduction of a new pension scheme.

He said that under this policy, new civil service recruits would contribute to retirement schemes like EPF and Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), aligning with the broader initiative to phase out traditional pensions.

However, this proposal faced criticism from the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) and political groups such as Umno and MCA’s Youth wings.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh suggested that the removal of pensions should commence with MPs and state assemblymen, arguing that while acknowledging the government’s financial burdens, it would be unfair to solely eliminate pensions for those in the public sector.