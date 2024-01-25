KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang dropped to 1,604 people at 17 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 4pm today, compared to 2,626 victims at 31 PPS at noon.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of victims in Terengganu dropped to 1,067 at 13 PPS, with 603 people at seven PPS in Setiu, 183 evacuees at three PPS in Hulu Terengganu, 268 victims at two PPS in Dungun and 13 people at one PPS in Besut.

In Kelantan, one PPS was opened in Kuala Krai to house 27 victims and the number of evacuees at two PPS in Pasir Puteh remains unchanged at 350, while in Pahang, 160 people are sheltering at one PPS in Kuantan.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that several river localities in Terengganu, Kedah, Pahang, Johor, Perlis and Sabah are at danger levels.

The rivers involved include Sungai Dungun, Sungai Terengganu and Sungai Besut in Terengganu; Sungai Muda, Sik and Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar in Kedah; and Sungai Arau in Perlis.

The others are Sungai Pahang in Bera, Sungai Rompin and Sungai Kuantan in Pahang; Sungai Sarang Buaya in Muar and Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Johor; and Sungai Kinabatangan in Sabah.

Nadma also said 19 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges, collapsed roads and landslides, including Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Pahang; Jalan Jamaluang-Batu Pahat in Mersing, Johor and Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak. — Bernama

