KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Thaipusam celebration, observed by Hindu devotees today, was joyously celebrated in a harmonious atmosphere throughout the country.

The festivity was felt at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves here, where a sea of Hindu devotees flooded the temple as early as 8am to fulfil their vows, carrying “Paal Kudam” (milk pots) and “kavadi,” in addition to breaking coconuts and shaving their heads as acts of atonement.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo was also at the temple for the Thaipusam celebration, which falls in the month of “Thai,” the 10th month in the Tamil calendar.

Gobind told reporters that over two million visitors, both Malaysians and international tourists, joined in the celebration today.

Hindu devotees at the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“Besides Hindu devotees, we also have many people from all over Malaysia coming to witness the Thaipusam celebration. This is a significant aspect of tourism for our country,” he said.

In Perak, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) M. Kulasegaran was among the thousands of Hindu devotees who flooded the Kallumalai Arulmigu Sri Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh, since early morning.

Several stalls, including those selling food, drinks and clothes, were seen both around and within the temple premises while free Paal Kudam (milk pot) services were also provided.

According to Perak deputy police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris, an estimated 350,000 visitors, including Hindu devotees, are expected at the temple from yesterday until tomorrow.

Hindu devotees queuing up as they take turns to go up the 272 steps during the Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves, January 25, 2024. — Picture bt Sayuti Zainudin

In Penang, state police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said an estimated 100,000 people are expected to attend the Thaipusam festival, which is further enhanced by the participation of followers of other religions and international tourists.

“So far, we find that the situation is under control and the celebration is proceeding smoothly without any untoward incidents,” he said after inspecting the deployment of personnel in conjunction with Thaipusam near the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple in George Town.

Thousands of Hindu devotees in the state have been celebrating Thaipusam since yesterday, with the procession of the golden chariot and silver chariot heading to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple. Today, the Hindu devotees carried various types of kavadi to the temple to fulfil vows and seek blessings from Lord Murugan.

A little boy celebrates Thaipusam at the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

In Negeri Sembilan, the mood at the Sri Balathandayuthapani Temple in Seremban was also lively, with the presence of nearly 6,000 Hindu devotees at the temple.

Temple president R. Parameswaran said the temple is the main focal point for the state’s 15 per cent Hindu population to celebrate the religious event.

“Hindu devotees here arrived as early as 6.30am at the temple. They walked three kilometres carrying the ‘Paal Kudam’ towards this temple,” he said, adding that a procession around the city of Seremban would also take place at 7pm.

Thaipusam is a day commemorating the event where Goddess Parvati presented a sacred spear to her son Lord Murugan to defeat the evil forces of Soorapadman and restore prosperity and well-being to humanity. — Bernama