PENAMPANG, Jan 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today said that there will not be any amendments to the current anti-party hopping law.

The law and institutional reform minister said that the current government is more focused on ensuring the enforcement of existing laws and providing stability.

“Why are they pushing for it? We are not the ones who created the law,” she said, referring to when the law was enacted in October of 2022 under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Now, they (PN) are the opposition, they are claiming there are loopholes. When they created that law, surely they evaluated the loopholes. Why now do they want to pass it to this government? Our job is not to cover up loopholes; our job now is to ensure the enforcement of the laws we have now,” said Azalina.

She said that the government needs to ensure and make it clear that the parliamentary seat belongs to the party and not an individual or a Member of Parliament.

“It is our job to implement it, and that is our priority,” she said when speaking to reporters after launching the “Justice on Wheels” and mobile court programme in Kampung Madsiang today.

The Pengerang MP said that the anti-party hopping law was about power and that the people were tired of power struggles between politicians.

“They want stability. So, that’s why the government is focusing on economic development, and because of that, the government is focusing on the Madani concept,” she said.

Several people, including opposition leader Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said that a review of the Anti-Party Hopping Act was needed after several members of his party expressed support for the prime minister but remained with Bersatu.