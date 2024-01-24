SEREMBAN, Jan 24 — Police have arrested eight individuals, aged 20 to 54, suspected of exploiting 12 victims through the ‘Op Mega Pembanteras Jenayah (TIP)’ in six raids held simultaneously in this district, Kuala Pilah, and Rembau on January 22 and 23.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said that the victims — 11 Thai nationals (a man and 10 women), and one Cambodian woman, aged between 17 and 73, — were rescued during the operations.

“The primary focus is to combat exploitation against child victims, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities who are used for profit,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Dzaffir added that through the raids, the police also arrested 15 foreign nationals, aged 28 to 49, for various offences under the Immigration Act and seized, among others, two cars, a motorcycle, five mobile phones and RM116 cash.

He added that offences under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 provide a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama

