BATU PAHAT, Jan 24 ― A former postman was charged in the Magistrate's Court today with the murder of his girlfriend in Tongkang Pechah here last month.

Mohammad Haikal Mahfuz, 25, nodded in understanding after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Norasidah A. Rahman.

However, no plea was recorded as a murder case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Mohammad Haikal was charged with murdering Mila Sharmilah Samsusah, or Bella, 32, between 11pm on December 14 and 5.30am on December 15 last year between Jalan Kelapa Bali, Taman Soga and Jalan Parit Besar, Kampung Parit Besar, and also an abandoned house at Lorong Imam Jailani, Jalan Besar, Tongkang Pechah here.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment of not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years and if not sentenced to death, must also be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Norasidah set February 19 for mention pending the chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Khalijah Khalid prosecuted while Mohammad Haikal was represented by lawyer Syahril Anuar.

On December 14, it was reported that Bella, a single mother of two children, could not be contacted since she was last seen leaving the house in her boyfriend’s car wearing only a dark blue caftan to do laundry at a laundromat.

On Friday, an incomplete human skeleton was found in an abandoned house at Lorong Imam Jailani here, after one of the arrested suspects led police to the scene. ― Bernama