KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The role of quantity surveyors in the construction industry cannot be understated as even more of them are needed currently, Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

Like engineers and architects, quantity surveyors are very vital in carrying out every construction activity, he added.

“They are directly involved in financial management and construction contracts from the start till the end, so they need to work with other disciplines to ensure the success of a project.

“I believe that with this year’s QSIC, the sharing of ideas, knowledge, experience and strategic partnerships from various parties, especially departments and agencies under the Public Works Ministry will be the movers to ensure the quality of the profession and industry, and to spur greater excellence,” he said during his speech at the launch of the Quantity Surveyors International Convention (QSIC) and the presentation of the Malaysian Quantity Surveyors’ Board Awards at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

Alexander also presented six awards — the Gold Award, the Special Achievement Award (Elite and Inspiration), the Innovation Award, the Waja Award, the Premier Award and the Appreciation Award — to individuals and work groups as a token of appreciation and to celebrate their successes in the surveying field. — Bernama

