KOTA BARU, Jan 22 — Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) will manage 58 extension projects worth RM874 million this year.

Its director, Mohd Suhaili Ismail said the projects encompassed various work scopes involving buildings and roads under several ministries.

“In Kelantan, most of the projects are under the Ministry of Education, followed by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

“The projects include upgrading of dilapidated schools, the construction of Sekolah Menengah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Tanah Merah and a new school in Tok Bali,” he told reporters after the 2023 JKR Kelantan Appreciation Ceremony, here last night. Commenting further, Mohd Suhaili said Kelantan PWD Appreciation Night here last night.

He said the department would also manage projects that have been approved under Rolling Plan 3 (RP3) and Rolling Plan 4 (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12).

He said part of the RP3 projects had started and the Letter of Acceptance (SST) had also been issued.

Meanwhile, regarding the progress of the construction of Jalan Dabong-Jeli (FT 066) at KM73.85 near Kampung Kubur Datu in Jeli, he said it was still in the design phase.

On January 6, the media reported that Public Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the permanent road construction project, costing RM700,000, was scheduled to be completed before the Aidilfitri celebration, which is in April. — Bernama