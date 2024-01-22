PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — Malaysia has pledged to explore all available avenues to assist Palestine end the atrocities in Gaza, and bring Israel to justice, as stated by the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is set to participate in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Ministerial-Level Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, in New York tomorrow (23 January) to demonstrate Malaysia’s strong and unwavering support for Palestine.

“At the Security Council, the Foreign minister will reiterate Malaysia’s call for an immediate ceasefire, oppose the continuing forced displacement of Palestinians and stress the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian aid to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“Malaysia will demand accountability for Israel’s flagrant violations of international law,” Wisma Putra added.

According to the statement, Mohamad is set to champion the recognition of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations. This effort aims to uphold their inherent rights to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty, which have been persistently withheld. The proposal advocates for a two-state solution, grounded in pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem designated as its capital.

The Foreign minister is also scheduled to meet United Nations secretary-general (UNSG) Antonio Guterres, to express support for his latest call for rapid, safe, unhindered, expanded, and sustained humanitarian access into and across Gaza, the statement added.

“Malaysia acknowledges the ongoing multilateral efforts to address the ongoing situation in Palestine. Carrying the voices of Malaysians for Palestinians, the Foreign Minister will also hand over special postcards from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and members of Cabinet, addressed to the UNSG, urging the United Nations to accept Palestine as a full member state while reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire,” said Wisma Putra.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia will also express support to under-secretary-general Sigrid Kaag as she takes on the responsibility of Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

The statement said in addition to diplomatic efforts, Malaysia is also involved in international legal action on the Palestinian Issue.

Mohamad is expected to lead the Malaysian delegation to the public hearing session to request the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, to be held at the Peace Palace in the Hague, Netherlands from 19th February.

“Malaysia is expected to deliver its Oral Statement on 22 February. Malaysia had earlier submitted its written statement to ICJ on July 25, 2023, focusing on Israel’s continuous violation of the right to self-determination of the Palestinians,” said Wisma Putra.

The statement request for this ICJ Advisory Opinion emanates from the United Nations General Assembly’s Resolution 77/247 adopted on December 30, 2022, which was co-sponsored by Malaysia.

Further, Malaysia strongly supports South Africa’s legal action against Israel for its violations of its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Malaysia is currently exploring the available options to further support this case, Wisma Putra added. — Bernama