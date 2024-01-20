PAKAN, Jan 20 — Six families at Rumah Libau, Nanga Buku here are living in fear as their longhouse faces the risk of being destroyed in a landslide following continuous heavy rain.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Nicholas Belilin yesterday said the area near the longhouse had been affected by a previous landslide, and had been filled over.

However, due to the lack of a systematic drainage system, and continuous rain, the area is still at risk of having another landslide occurring.

Advertisement

Apart from the longhouse, he said five other adjacent houses are also facing landslide risk, while advising residents there to be vigilant and cautious.

“If there is another landslide, we have advised residents to immediately move to a safer place.

“As a warning sign to residents in the location, we have installed barbed wire around the affected area,” said Nicholas. — Borneo Post

Advertisement