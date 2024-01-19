KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The one-gigawatt (1GW) hybrid solar power plant project, a key flagship venture under the National Energy Transition Roadmap announced in July 2023, will kick start with its first 500-megawatt (500MW) hybrid solar power plant in Segamat Johor.

The project is undertaken by three companies namely UEM Group Berhad (UEM Group) through its wholly-owned subsidiary and green industry arm, UEM Lestra Berhad (UEM Lestra) along with HEXA Renewables Malaysia Sdn Bhd (HEXA Renewables) and ITRAMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (ITRAMAS).

In the latest agreement, UEM Lestra and HEXA Renewables have signed for a joint venture company known as, Lestra Hexa JV Sdn Bhd (Lestra Hexa JV), an entity that is 51 per cent owned by UEM Lestra and the remaining 49 per cent by HEXA Renewables.

The recent agreement also saw a technical partnership between Lestra Hexa JV and ITRAMAS, Malaysia’s largest vertically integrated solar plant developer, EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning), and a service provider.

Under this agreement, ITRAMAS will provide technical services in developing a complete EPCC package for Lestra Hexa JV

UEM Lestra chairman and managing director of UEM Group, Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said that the company is off to a good start in realising this strategic and high-value national flagship energy transition project.

“In addition to formalising our partnerships with HEXA Renewables and ITRAMAS, we have also secured a suitable land in Segamat, Johor that will house the 500MW hybrid solar power plant.

“I’m pleased to also share that engagements with potential off-takers for the first 500MW solar power plant have been positive and we will be firming up the details in the coming months. In addition, we will be working with the Government on the details of the Third Party Access (TPA) framework that will enable this project to go live,” he said.

Mohd Izani also said that discussions are being held between the company partners on the update of the remaining 500MW plant, which will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, HEXA Renewables chief executive officer Vince Choi said that they are confident the project, along with other NETR initiatives, will blaze the trail of making Malaysia the renewable energy hub of South-East Asia.

ITRAMAS’ group managing director Lee Choo Boo added that the collective commitment is poised to make a significant, tangible contribution to Malaysia's energy landscape.

Earlier, Mohd Izani, Choi, and Lee signed the latest agreement for the project which was witnessed by UEM Group chairman Datuk Amran Hafiz Affifudin and I Squared, the parent company of HEXA Renewables, senior partner Harsh Agrawal and ITRAMAS executive director Tunku Hammam Tunku Sulong.