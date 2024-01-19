KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Director Khairi Anwar Jailani and producer Tan Meng Kheng of the film Mentega Terbang filed a revision application yesterday challenging the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court decision to issue a gag order against them on Wednesday.

The gag order prevents the director and producer of the film, who were also charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code, from commenting on or speaking about the case with media and the public.

“The revision seeks to challenge the decision of the Magistrates for the gag orders issued against them from discussing or making comments about the case to the media and the public,” lawyer Zaid Malek said in a statement today.

The revision hearing for Khairi Anwar will be on January 24 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, the statement added.

On Wednesday, both Khairi Anwar and Tan pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 298 of the Penal Code of wounding religious feelings of a person with deliberate intent before magistrates Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim and Aina Azahra Arifin.

Besides the gag order, the filmmakers were also required to report to their nearest police station once every month.

On September 13, Putrajaya banned the film Mentega Terbang from any screening in Malaysia, following the publication of a government gazette, Film Censorship (Prohibition) Order 2023, that was signed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and published on September 1.

Both Khairi Anwar and Tan had described the move as “irrational” and a violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed in the Federal Constitution.

Mentega Terbang, produced by Anomalist Production, revolves around 15-year-old Aishah, who becomes curious about faith and the afterlife due to her mother’s declining health.

The film drew criticism from the Muslim community in Malaysia over scenes that were deemed to go against Islamic teachings.