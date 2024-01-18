KUCHING, Jan 18 — The state government plans to construct six minarets at the State Mosque in Kuching, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the minarets, similar to those at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, would be added to the State Mosque, also known as Jamek Mosque, located in the heart of the state’s administrative centre.

“I intend to build six minarets and the cost will be substantial. We hope that the construction of these minarets will uplift the spirit of the Muslim community,” he said during a forum with Sarawak Islamic agencies here tonight.

The Sarawak State Mosque, situated in Petra Jaya, Kuching, was first built in 1987 and completed in 1990. The mosque is able to accommodate about 10,000 worshippers at one time. — Bernama

