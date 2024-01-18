KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― The prosecution in the case of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is facing two sedition charges regarding the appointment of Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government, today objected to a request by the defence to postpone the hearing at the Selayang Sessions Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud said the action by the defence in filing a notice of motion last January 11 to transfer the case to the Shah Alam High Court, was not a reason that should be considered to postpone the trial.

“The filing of the notice of motion at the last minute, while this case was approaching the trial date, shows the attitude of the accused (Muhammad Sanusi) to deliberately delay the trial, with the trial dates already agreed upon by the parties in this court.

“The accused (Muhammad Sanusi) was charged in court on July 18 last year and the defence had six months to file the notice of motion,” he said, adding that the prosecution had also submitted documents related to the case to the defence last October 4.

According to Masri, he had provided 11 documents on the case to the defence.

“The case, involving the Menteri Besar of Kedah is a high-profile one that has indeed received public attention throughout the country,” he said during the mention of the case before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin today.

The court had previously allowed an application by Muhammad Sanusi, who is Jeneri Assemblyman, to postpone the trial of the case, which was supposed to start today and tomorrow, on the grounds that was abroad on official business.

The other dates already set for the trial are February 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 22, and 23 and on March 11, 15 and 18.

Earlier, lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, requested that the court vacate the hearing date that was set for February 5 pending a decision by the High Court on its application to transfer the case.

“The notice of motion was filed on January 11 and a sealed copy was submitted to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) on January 15,” he said.

According to Awang Armadajaya, the application to transfer the case was made after examining all the documents provided by the prosecution.

“The application is not something trivial, petty or made on weak grounds but it touches on the principle of justice in criminal applications,” he said.

According to both charges, Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have uttered seditious words at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, near here at 11pm on July 11 last year.

Both charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. ― Bernama