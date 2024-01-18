KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — “Alhamdulillah I am so grateful”. These were the words of a mother after her other son, who had been reported missing since January 1 in Hulu Bernam, Selangor, was found safe and sound today.

The 39-year-old mother said her two children, who went missing at the same time, including a 17-year-old boy, who was found on January 11, were now at the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters for the police to take their statements.

“I am grateful that both were found in good condition. I also thank everyone who prayed for them,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the 16-year-old victim was brought to the Hulu Bernam police station by a 28-year-old homeless man at about 10.48am today.

He said initial investigations revealed that the victim had previously escaped from a hotel in Petaling Street in Kuala Lumpur after staying there for nine days with a local man.

“He then found refuge in an abandoned hotel in Pasar Seni when he sought help from the homeless man. Investigations are still ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

On January 4, the media reported that two brothers were reported missing in Taman Bernam Jaya in Hulu Bernam after returning from morning prayers that day. — Bernama