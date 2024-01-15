SIBU, Jan 15 — The Kemuyang area and other areas within Sibu Jaya and Durin are currently experiencing an unscheduled water supply interruption.

The Sibu Water Board (SWB) said on Facebook that the supply interruption was caused by a main pipe burst early this morning at the traffic light intersection before Kemuyang, Jalan Oya .

“The water supply was cut at 9.10am due to repairs on the main pipe burst at the traffic light,” the board said.

“The unscheduled water supply interruption will result in the areas of Kemuyang, Jalan Azalea, Ulu Oya Batu 13-19, Jalan Jasmine, Jalan Sanhill, Sibu Airport, Eco Garden, Sibu Jaya area, and Jalan Durin Link area experiencing a water supply interruption,” said SWB.

SWB said the failure of the 450mm MSCL main pipe was due to the ground settling.

“The Sibu Water Board contractor is trying to fix the pipe as quickly as possible, which could take 10 hours to fix,” added the board. — Borneo Post Online

