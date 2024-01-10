IPOH, Jan 10 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook today denounced the arson attack on the home of Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, saying it could have cost the Beruas MP and his family their lives.

Loke said that any form of violence in addressing any differences is completely unacceptable.

“Early this morning, I was informed by Ngeh that his house was attacked with a Molotov cocktail. One of his cars was destroyed.

“The Fire and Rescue Department managed to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading into his residence,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Loke also said that a police report has been filed over the incident.

“We trust the police will take swift and decisive action to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.

“DAP also urges the Home Ministry and police to pay serious attention to the incident, ensuring that public safety and order are always maintained,” he added.

Advertisement

Loke also expressed the party’s sympathy and solidarity with the Ngeh family over the incident.

Earlier, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that Ngeh house was caught on fire early morning.

A spokesman from department said that the incident occurred at around 3am, and that there were no casualties.

“Three vehicles at the house parking area were damaged in the fire. The cars include a Mercedes E300, which damaged about 80 per cent, a Honda CRV damaged about five per cent and a Toyota Hilux, which also damaged about five per cent.

“Meanwhile, the porch ceiling and the garage roof were also damage about 10 per cent,” he said.

When asked if the fire incident resulted from an act of arson, the spokesman said that the authorities are still investigating the matter.

Ngeh recently caused controversy by suggesting non-Muslims be included in a special committee on Shariah law, which he later withdrew.