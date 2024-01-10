KOTA KINABALU, Jan 10 — Sabah Umno is currently focussing on strengthening the party at all levels in the state before considering collaboration with other parties in the upcoming Sabah state elections.

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that while there are parties expressing interest to work together, a decision will only be made after the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

“At the moment, the collaboration with a party for the Sabah state election has not been finalised. Our priority is to strengthen the party. Umno Sabah will hold a series of visits to all divisions in the state from early February.

Through these visits, we will monitor and assess the strength of the party while addressing current issues with members at the grassroots,” he said in a statement today.

On Monday, it was reported that Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, said the BN would only decide on its allies for the next Sabah state election after the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly.

Bung Moktar, who is also BN Sabah chairman, welcomed the co-operation with other coalition parties based on the principle of mutual respect of agreements, which will not only benefit the party but also the people of Sabah as a whole.

“We have learnt a lot from previous party mergers, so this matter will also help Umno Sabah to mature in making important decisions. Currently, Umno Sabah needs to be strengthened,” he added. — Bernama

