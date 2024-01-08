PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz has been appointed the new director-general of Public Service effective tomorrow, Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced today.

In a statement today, Mohd Zuki said the appointment of Wan Ahmad Dahlan, 58, was made upon the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Before this latest appointment, Wan Ahmad Dahlan, who had served in the public service for 29 years, was director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department.

The holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication (Honours) from Airlangga University, Surabaya, Indonesia, and a Master’s degree in Strategic and Defence Studies from the Universiti Malaya, Wan Ahmad Dahlan has also served as Home Ministry secretary-general and as Comptroller of the Istana Negara Royal Household.

Mohd Zuki said the new appointment is based on Wan Ahmad Dahlan’s vast experience in various fields including policy, management and services.

“I am confident that with the experience and credibility that he possesses, Wan Ahmad Dahlan will be able to shoulder the responsibilities entrusted to him to support efforts as well as to ensure public sector reform is in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani,” he said.

Mohd Zuki also said the government expresses its appreciation and thanks to Datuk Seri Zulkapli Mohamed for his services as Public Service D-G since his appointment on February 27 last year. — Bernama

