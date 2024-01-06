KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Four police personnel were arrested on suspicion of possessing ketum juice during a raid on a house in Taman Yew Lai here last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, confirmed the arrest when contacted but declined to comment further.

He said the case has been handed over to Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters JIPS for further investigation.

It is learned that the four, aged between 25 and 50, were arrested at about 2.15am at the house.

The four individuals, who hold administrative positions at a District Police Headquarters in the federal capital, are currently being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poison Act 1952. — Bernama

