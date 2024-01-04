JOHOR BARU, Jan 4 — Flood victims in Johor continued to rise after multiple areas in four districts were inundated by floods following a continuous downpour in the state.

A total of 1,024 people were evacuated to 13 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) throughout Johor as of 8pm.

Johor state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the flood victims were from 252 families from Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Mersing districts.

“Johor Baru is the worst affected district at the moment with a total of 404 victims from 106 families evacuated to four PPS, followed by Kota Tinggi with 348 victims from 72 families in six PPS.

“In Mersing, 212 victims from 56 families were transferred to two PPS and in Kluang 60 victims from 18 families have been placed in one PPS,” he said in a statement tonight.

Azmi, who is also the Johor Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that the flood victims have been moved to nearby PPS after their homes were inundated by rising flood water due to continuous heavy rain since yesterday evening.

He said that there were no reported injuries or deaths from the flood situation.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rain warning until January 7 in all districts in Johor, except for Tangkak.

“For Johor, the Sungai Kahang river in Kampung Contoh in Kluang has reached a dangerous level.

“In addition, two land routes in Mersing are completely closed off to all vehicles. They are Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Peta and Jalan Masuk Timur Tenggaroh-Tanjung Leman.

The latest figure was a three-fold increase from the afternoon report where only 330 victims were relocated to PPS as of 2pm earlier.

It was earlier reported that four districts — Kluang, Mersing, Johor Baru and Kota Tinggi — were hit by floods after heavy continuous rain since yesterday evening.