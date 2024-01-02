KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is collaborating with the Thai Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Lao police in connection with the arrest of a man alleged to be a Malaysian “drug lord”, in Laos on December 28.

Bukit Aman JSJN director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the 41-year-old suspect, hailing from Parit Buntar, Perak, was apprehended in Vientiane, Laos, for not possessing a valid travel document under the Lao Immigration Act.

The Thai ONCB recommended his deportation to Thailand, where he was blacklisted for drug offences.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man is also believed to be linked to a network of syndicates in this country,” he said in a statement here today while confirming that PDRM had received notification of the man’s arrest from the Thai and Lao authorities.

The Thai police in a statement today said that the Malaysian, believed to be a “drug lord,” was arrested in a joint Thai-Laos operation, and he is suspected to be a key figure involved in supplying and coordinating drug activities in the Golden Triangle area since 2006. — Bernama

