SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has reminded the people, especially the non-Muslims, to respect and not to interfere in matters related to Islam in the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is the chairman of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) made the statement in response to the call made by Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for the government to include non-Muslim experts in the Special Committee to Study the Competence of the State Legislative Assembly in Enacting Islamic Laws.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook, the Sultan said MKI is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee all matters related to the Muslim community, adding that the council comprises of experts knowledgeable in various fields, particularly those involving Islamic law and religion.

Therefore, he hopes that politicians, especially those who are non-Muslims, refrain from interfering in matters related to Islam.

He also urged followers of other religions to emulate Muslims who do not interfere in affairs of other faiths in Malaysia, quoting Surah al-Kafirun (verse 6), where Allah SWT says: “For you is your religion, and for me is my religion”.

The Ruler also took note of the statement issued by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Earlier, Loke asserted that Ngeh’s proposal was a mistake and misunderstanding about the committee’s source of power, adding that DAP is committed to upholding the principle of mutual respect and harmony among religions and ethnicities. — Bernama