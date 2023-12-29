KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The proposal by Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for the government to appoint non-Muslim legal experts into the special committee to study issues related to the competencies of state legislative assembly in enacting Islamic laws was unfounded.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) would always refer matters related to Islamic affairs to the Malaysian National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) chaired by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and also to the state Islamic authorities.

“Therefore, all parties are urged not to make any statements that could cause public concern. All parties must have full confidence and give space to the special committee to carry out its role professionally and effectively,” he said in a statement today.

He said the findings of the study, as well as views, and suggestions proposed by the special committee, will be presented to MKI and the Conference of Rulers.

The special committee, which convened its first meeting on December 5, was chaired by former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Tun Azmi.

Mohd Na’im said that all appointed members of the special committee have expertise in the Federal Constitution, and civil and Shariah laws, qualifying them to conduct studies, provide opinions, and make recommendations.

“This is to ensure that the best and harmonious solutions can be made to resolve all issues arising in this matter to elevate and empower Shariah laws and judiciary system in the country,” he added. — Bernama

