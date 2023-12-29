KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― There was only a slight change in the number of flood victims being housed at the 103 relief centres in four states, with 23,008 people recorded this morning ― three fewer than the 23,011 reported at midnight.

The latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency's National Disaster Command Centre stated that Kelantan still had the highest number of evacuees at 19,716 at 53 relief centres in four districts since midnight.

According to the report, 30 relief centres were opened in Pasir Mas housing 15,586 people from 5,102 families; 11 centres in Kuala Krai (734 people, 206 families); 10 centres in Tumpat (3,231 people, 1,147 families); and two centres in Tanah Merah (165 people, 41 families) as of 6am.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped by three to 3,022 at 37 relief centres this morning, compared to 3,025 at the same number of relief centres at midnight, in Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Setiu.

In Johor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 63 people from 16 families at three relief centres in Segamat.

The number of evacuees in Pahang also remained unchanged, with 207 people from 60 families placed at 10 relief centres in Bera, Jerantut, Kuantan, Maran, Rompin and Temerloh.

The report added that the relief centre opened in Cameron Highlands, Pahang to provide shelter for those evacuated from their homes due to a landslide remained the same at 87 people from 17 families.

Meanwhile, the levels of three rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok Pasir Mas, Sungai Kelantan Gua Musang and Sungai Kelantan Kota Bharu were at the danger point.

Sungai Terengganu Setiu in Terengganu was also at the danger level as of 6am. ― Bernama