PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has today assured the public that the owners and ownership of data used by the Central Database System (Padu) to disburse targeted subsidies to Malaysians will not change.

He said all data used by Padu is still governed by existing Acts of the respective government departments or agencies.

“What we do in the meantime, we have data sharing agreement between the agencies so that we can share [the data],” Rafizi told a press conference here.

His response came following questions by the press over concerns about previous data leakages involving government agencies.

