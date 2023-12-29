PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Putrajaya said today that Malaysians will be given three months until March 31 next year to update and validate their information with the country’s Central Database System (Padu).

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said that the public can begin to update their information after the launch of Padu on Tuesday next week, January 2.

“There’s no action taken if you don’t update. Some had asked if they could choose to opt-out, yes they could,” he told the press at his ministry here.

“But the government will only use the information that is readily available in all the government databases to gauge the household profile and the eligibility of them receiving the targeted subsidy.”

However, he said the public must not “be mad at the government” if they do not receive the targeted subsidies by opting out of the database.

