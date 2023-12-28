KOTA BARU, Dec 28 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will, through its agencies, identify damage to the houses of flood victims before taking appropriate action.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the ministry had certain procedures that needed to be met before any form of aid can be given.

“The programme to repair the houses of flood victims is still ongoing and there has been no announcement for it to be stopped.

“What we see is that the Madani government is very focused on such matters (assistance). Although Kelantan is not in the federal government, it is still given attention,” she told reporters here today.

Earlier, she visited the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), where she was given a briefing regarding the flood situation by its director Zainal Madasin, which was also attended by Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Aiman Athirah said 495 Red Team personnel from the JBPM are ready for their assignment to assist victims of the northeast monsoon in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This team will always be ready to assist flood victims and they will be assisted by other officers and personnel from the fire department and other rescue agencies. They will be able to provide immediate assistance as they are equipped with the logistics, including lorries and boats,” she said. — Bernama

