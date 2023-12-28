GUA MUSANG, Dec 28 — The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will send food aid to seven posts of the Orang Asli community in the Gua Musang district affected by floods through the assistance of strategic partners.

Its deputy director-general (Development) Mohd Zamri Mustajap said roads being cut off due to flooding was one of the factors behind the department’s decision to rope in agencies and strategic partners for the purpose.

He also did not rule out the possibility of needing the services of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to send aid by air to settlements in the interior including Pos Hau, Pos Tohoi, Pos Belatim, Pos Balar, Pos Bihai, Pos Simpor and Pos Gob involving more than 1,000 families.

“The seven posts in the interior may need the services of agencies or other strategic partners such as JBPM and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

Advertisement

“We will discuss all this tomorrow (today) with the suppliers and agencies involved. However, for areas that require air services, we have to hold discussions in terms of weather conditions and so on,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the Kuala Betis Resettlement Scheme (RPS), here yesterday.

The distribution of food baskets had already started on Tuesday in several settlements that could be connected by road.

Advertisement

He said that more than 200 food baskets were distributed to the residents affected by the floods yesterday and hoped that it would help ease the burden of the affected families.

Meanwhile, Kuala Betis RPS the Orang Asli Village Security Development Committee (JPKKOA) chairman, Sudin Rigen, 47, on behalf of his fellow settlers, expressed his gratitude for the agency’s swift action.

“We are grateful for Jakoa’s concern for us here. We really appreciate Jakoa’s efforts to look after the welfare of the Orang Asli community since the first day some of us were evacuated to the temporary relief centre (PPS),” he said. — Bernama