SERDANG, Dec 28 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has implemented a total of 5,196 development projects for the people this year with an allocation of RM700 million.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the number of projects implemented nationwide was the highest in the ministry’s history and comprised four main components, namely socio-economics (746 projects), public facilities (476 projects), security (33 projects) and infrastructure (3,941 projects).

“Among the main developments emphasised include the improvement of public infrastructure, including drains, roads, pavements and street lighting, as well as public facilities such as multi-purpose halls, sports and recreational facilities, buses and BMW (clean, attractive and fragrant) public toilets.

“In addition, KPKT has also paid attention to socio-economic projects by modernising business premises, markets, bazaars and food stalls, to provide better economic opportunities for residents,” he told a press conference, after a working visit to the Seri Kembangan Pasar Bazar Rakyat here, today.

He said the government had also approved a RM191 million allocation, of which, RM48.8 million is for the establishment of 3,209 MyKiosk units; RM 47.6 million for drainage projects to prevent flash floods and RM 94.6 million for 469 flood retention pond projects.

He said that all projects will be implemented according to the performance-based budget, to ensure that the public funds spent will achieve the target and be worthwhile in terms of cost.

For 2024, he said KPKT will continue to consider new projects, by conducting studies based on return on investment, cost-benefit analysis, credibility reliability index and feasibility studies.

Nga said the move was aimed at preventing ‘white elephant projects’ in the future. At the same time, the ministry is working with local authorities (PBT) to monitor and maintain all implemented projects.

In the meantime, KPKT has set a target of 5,000 projects per year, and is confident that the MADANI government will be able to implement 50,000 development projects for the people if it is given the opportunity to govern the country for 10 years, he said.

In another development, Nga said that the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has mobilised the Red Team and all its machinery, to ensure that no lives are lost during the current flood season affecting several states.

He said that based on the JBPM’s information, the flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang is currently on the decline, however, the team is always on standby for any eventuality. — Bernama