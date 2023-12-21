KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Two non-government organisations (NGOs) have today announced they will continue to pursue their constitutional challenge against vernacular schools in Malaysia, where Tamil and Chinese are used as the main medium of instruction to teach students.

In a statement today, law firm Amelda Fuad Abi & Aidil, which is representing the Islamic Education Development Council (Mappim) and Confederation of Malaysian Writers Association (Gapena), said their clients filed an application for leave to appeal at the Federal Court on December 19.

The two groups previously lost their court bid at both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

MORE TO COME

