PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said there has been no element of corruption in the government’s multi-billion ringgit flood mitigation plan as claimed by the Opposition.

He said the Finance Ministry has allocated RM11.8 billion to be spent on 33 flood mitigation projects and not crossed RM16.6 billion as alleged by Bersatu information committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard.

“Chegubard's accusations are baseless, and show his lack of understanding of the government’s procurement process and budget allocation,” he said in a statement.

He added that the allegations were defamatory and that he will taking civil legal action against the Opposition politician soon.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME