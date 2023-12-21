KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The slip road from Jalan Pudu to Jalan Yew will be closed to all traffic from December 27 until January 12, 2025.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today announced that the closure is to facilitate the demolition of the ramp bridge and the reconstruction of the bridge at the Pudu Roundabout leading to Jalan Sungai Besi (next to the Pudu Police Station).

“As an alternative, road users can use the detour route via Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Foss, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Jalan Satu, Jalan Dua, and Jalan Tiga,” the statement said .

As such, road users are advised to comply with the signboards at the location and follow the instructions of traffic police as a guide and safety measure to avoid any confusion. — Bernama

