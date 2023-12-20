KUCHING, Dec 20 — The acquisition of MASWings Sdn Bhd by the Sarawak government is expected to be finalised by either the second or third quarter of next year, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said two state ministries, namely the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and the Ministry of Transport, are currently conducting due diligence on the matter.

“The tourism ministry is tasked with looking at the market potential. For me, the takeover project is like a bridge for us. Sarawak has no other options,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the book, The Life of Datuk Polycarp Sim Cheng Mong, here today.

On November 23, state Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Jerip Susil said the Sarawak government was currently conducting due diligence on MASWings in preparation for its acquisition.

Negotiations are also ongoing with the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and Khazanah Nasional Bhd to acquire the shares in MASWings. — Bernama

