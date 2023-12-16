MIRI, Dec 16 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today told “some people” not to be sceptical of the state government’s ability to operate an airline when it takes over MASWings Sdn Bhd, expected next year.

He said these sceptics doubted the state government’s ability to operate the airline successfully and turn it into a regional carrier.

“I can tell you that (taking over) is an investment. Just like when the state government builds a bridge, you don’t ask how much the returns will be,” he said at the opening of the Mercure Miri City Centre hotel here.

He said the same principle applies to the airline.

“To the measure the success, it is based on our Gross Domestic Products (GDP). Once the tourists and investors come, they will spend money and our economy will flourish and that is where our measurement of success will be on our GDP.” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government prioritises Sarawak’s connectivity with the world.

“As Sarawak is on the Island of Borneo, we can’t expect people to swim to come here,” he added.

Citing Singapore as an example, the premier said when Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA) was separated, the international routes were taken over by Singapore.

He said the international routes made Singapore flourish because of the connectivity.

“Under the Economic Development Board, the Singapore government changed and upgraded Changi International Airport and changed Orchard Road as an iconic place that attracts international tourists to come to Singapore,” he said.

He said the Singapore government invested heavily in its airline because it knows the importance of connectivity.

He also cited Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, as another example.

He said the UAE invested heavily in its airline which offers very competitive fares.

“If you think about it, how can they make money? But it is part of an investment infrastructure so much so that Dubai has become a centre in the Middle East as a connectivity point,” he said.

“Many years ago, Dubai was a desert, nothing much to see, but then the UAE took Singapore as a model. Today, Dubai is flourishing,” he added.