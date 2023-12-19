PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The Bumiputera population is estimated at 21.3 million or 63.9 per cent of the 33.4 million population in Malaysia this year, according to the Bumiputera Statistics 2023 released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said the male Bumiputera population were estimated at 10.8 million persons and the females made up 10.5 million persons, while the gender ratio for the overall Bumiputera population was 102 males for every 100 females.

“Participation in selected professionals showed that Bumiputera accounted for 92.7 per cent and 83.8 per cent of assistant medical officers and nurses in 2022.

“Meanwhile, the Bumiputera accounted for 60.8 per cent of land surveyors, 61.5 per cent of quantity surveyors, 52.8 per cent of dentists, and 52.7 per cent of interior designers.

“However, Bumiputera registered below 50.0 per cent participation in architects (41.2 per cent), lawyers (38.2 per cent), and accountants (31.8 per cent),” he said.

Meanwhile, findings related to the labour force in 2022 showed that a total of 9.6 million labour force were Bumiputera, namely males 5.8 million and females 3.9 million.

Mohd Uzir said the labour force participation rate (LFPR) for Bumiputera increased to 67.1 per cent compared to 2021 (65.8 per cent), while in terms of gender, the LFPR for Bumiputera male and female were 80.0 per cent and 54.1 per cent, respectively.

“Based on educational attainment, the share of the Bumiputera labour force having educational attainment at secondary and below was at 62.3 per cent,” he said, adding that 37.7 per cent of Bumiputera labour force attained tertiary education.

Next, Mohd Uzir said the unemployment rate among Bumiputera was 4.0 per cent compared to 5.0 per cent in 2021.

In terms of graduate statistics, the number of Bumiputera graduates registered in 2022 was 3.8 million persons, namely male 1.7 million and female 2.2 million.

The LFPR of male Bumiputera graduates in 2022 stood at 88.3 per cent as compared to the previous year, while the LFPR for female graduates slightly increased to 82.9 per cent from 82.1 per cent in 2021.

For property transactions in 2022, Bumiputera recorded 121,997 residential property transactions with a contribution of 36.8 per cent (RM34.7 billion) to the total transfer value of residential property (RM94.3 billion).

“Bumiputera made 3,774 transactions of commercial property with a transfer value of RM2.1 billion compared to RM1.5 billion in 2021,” Mohd Uzir said.

From a welfare perspective, the number of Bumiputera registered at the general welfare institutions under the Department of Social Welfare in 2022 was 2,714 persons compared to 2,948 persons in 2021.

He said of the total, 1,096 persons were in childcare centres, 637 persons were in Institutions for the Disabled, and 981 persons were in Institutions for the Elderly and Destitute.

The Bumiputera Statistics display selected Bumiputera statistics in the social and economic area at the national and state level for reference years from 2015 to 2023.

It covers Bumiputera social and economic fields including population, employment, household income and expenditure, health, tourism, registered professions, and real estate. — Bernama