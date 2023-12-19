KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A man was fined RM300 by the Magistrates’ Court here today for trespassing and crossing the Pudu Light Rail Transit (LRT) track yesterday.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan imposed the sentence on Benard Chua, 20, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Pudu LRT station platform here, on December 18 at 6.47pm.

The charge, framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to three years or fine up to RM1,000 or both.

The court also ordered the accused to serve seven days in jail if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Zuhairi Osman prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

