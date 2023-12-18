KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The families of prisoners and residents of moral rehabilitation centres, special rehabilitation centres, special detention centres and the Henry Gurney School are allowed visits on December 27 and 28 in conjunction with Christmas.

The Prisons Department in a statement today said that priority visits are given to Christian inmates through face-to-face or online meetings.

“For families who choose the face-to-face method, visiting time is from 8.15am to 4.15pm. The online method is from December 29 to 31.

“Families who choose the face-to-face method must do the RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test (swab/saliva) valid for three days after sample collection and be asymptomatic before going to the correctional facility, besides bringing a visit card and identification card to facilitate visitation matters,” it said.

Visitors are prohibited from bringing food and beverages to the inmates.

According to the department, each inmate is allowed only one visit from their family, who can make an appointment through the i-Visit system at www.prison.gov.my, a phone call, email or letter to the relevant institution.

It said the visitors are also subject to the Prison Act and regulations which allow the prison authorities to conduct physical examinations when visitors enter and leave the prison.

“The institution will fix the date and session once they request an appointment. The public can contact the relevant institutions to obtain further information,” the statement reads. — Bernama