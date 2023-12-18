PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — The one-stop My Malaysia Second Home (MM2H) service counter has started operations at the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) here today.

MOTAC said that the opening of the counter at Level 1 of the ministry building follows the closure of another service centre at the Immigration Department on Dec 15.

The services offered at the counter include pass extension applications, pass transfers, special passes pending case decisions and other daily transactions related to existing MM2H pass holders. the ministry said.

"New applications under the latest conditions will be set as soon as possible,” it said, adding that the counter’s operating hours are from 8am to 1pm, and 2pm to 5pm for Mondays to Thursdays, and 8am to 12.15pm and 2.45pm to 5pm on Fridays, and the counter is closed on weekends and public holidays.

MOTAC also announced that all applications need to be done through registered MM2H agents only.

The MM2H programme was introduced in 2002 to allow foreigners to purchase property and live in Malaysia on a long-term basis. The programme was temporarily frozen in August 2020 to allow the Home Ministry and MOTAC to review and assess the programme comprehensively.

All new MM2H applications are handled by the Immigration Department since Oct 2021, including matters pertaining to processing existing applications and logistics. — Bernama

