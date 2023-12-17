KLUANG, Dec 17 — A former commando of the Special Forces Group (GGK) who was reported missing since Thursday, Ab Manan Keri, was found dead in an oil palm estate in Kampung Palembang here at about 5pm today.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the body of the 73-year-old man was found by a cowherd who was tending to his cattle in the area.

He said the remains were found within the search radius of about 500 metres from Sungai Melantai, which is also linked to Sungai Mengkibol.

“Confirmation also came from the victim’s son, Mohamad Shahfullah, 29, who had also gone to the location where his father’s body was discovered as soon as he was informed.

Advertisement

“The body was then referred to Hospital Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Kluang, for a post-mortem,” he said at the Crime Scene Control Centre (PKTK) in Kampung Palembang here today.

Bahrin said with the discovery confirmed, the PKTK was officially closed at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Norsam Kasbi, 56, who stumbled on the body, said he was driving his cattle to the cowshed when he detected a stench.

Advertisement

He said as he approached a spot, he could see a body lying on the side of a ditch, which bore a resemblance to the missing ex-commando.

“I then went straight to PKTK to inform the search and rescue team,” he said.

The victim was reported missing by his family after attending the ‘Jamuan Teh Bersama Rakyat’ tea reception held at Dataran Tasik. — Bernama