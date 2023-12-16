ALOR SETAR, Dec 16 ― A man is feared to have drowned after onlookers saw him desperately waving for help in the waters off Pantai Tanjung Rhu in Langkawi yesterday evening.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari identified the victim as Mohammad Khairie Shaari, 32, who worked in a goldsmith’s shop on the island.

“Police received information from members of the public at 6.16pm about the incident in which they saw someone frantically waving for help in the middle of the sea, off Pantai Tanjung Rhu, before the person was believed to have drowned.

Advertisement

“Following checks at the location of the incident, the police found a Proton Satria car, which was unlocked, containing some personal items, car keys and an identity card believed to have belonged to the victim,” he said in a statement today.

He said a search and rescue operation (SAR), involving 40 officers and members of the police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), was then launched

He said the operation, suspended at 10pm yesterday, was resumed this morning.

Advertisement

“The police have contacted the victim's family who confirmed that the victim, who had borrowed his sister's car, had just started working in Langkawi,” he added. ― Bernama