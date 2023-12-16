KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has given an assurance that the investigation involving a 17-year-old boy, who was killed in an accident when hit by a car driven by a senior police officer in Meru, Ipoh yesterday, will be conducted transparently and fairly.

The IGP said he had issued the instructions to the Ipoh district police chief, the Perak police chief and the director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT).

“I give my assurance that the investigation will be conducted transparently and fairly even though the case involves a senior officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) attached to the Kedah police contingent,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

According to him, the police officer concerned was now on remand for there for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 198 and the police have recorded the statements of seven witnesses to facilitate the investigation.

Advertisement

He also urged other witnesses and those with information on the incident to come forward to help in the investigation.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media about a male student who died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car, believed to have been driven by a 44-year-old senior police officer, on Jalan Taman Jati close to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati near Meru.

In the accident, at about 12.30pm, the victim, Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, died at the scene after suffering injuries to his chest and abdomen following the accident.

Advertisement

It is understood that the incident occurred after the driver of a Perodua Ativa car was said to have been dissatisfied with the victim’s noisy motorcycle exhaust pipe as he (the victim) was riding from SMK Jati back home. — Bernama